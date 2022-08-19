Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi denies joining Shinde camp |

As the news about his joining Shinde camp was doing the rounds, the Thackeray faction legislator Rajan Salvi from Rajapur assembly seat in the Konkan region on Friday issued a strong denial saying that the till the last breath he will remain as a loyal Shiv Sainik of Balasaheb Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray.

Salvi, who was at the forefront to oppose the 10,000 mw nuclear power project Jaitapur and also the 60 million tonnes mega refinery complex in the Ratnagiri district, announced that as a deputy leader of Shiv Sena he will soon launch a state-wide tour to strengthen the party organisation.

Salvi, who lost the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker’s election as the Maha Vikas Aghadi nominee, said, ‘’I am loyal to Balasaheb Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray. I am with them and will continue to be with them till the end.’’ He also denied that he had sought an appointment with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. ‘’I have not requested for any meeting. I feel sorry for spreading such rumours,’’ he noted.

‘’I have been working as a Shiv Sainik for the last 40 years. I am a three term legislator, a deputy leader and I have been a former councillor, nagar parishad chief and the Ratnagiri district chief of Shiv Sena. My loyalty is with Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray and will work for the party and with them till death,’’ said Salvi.

Salvi took to Twitter and released his photos with Balasaheb Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray. In a tweet with Balasaheb Thackeray and Raj Thackeray along his side, Salvi said, ‘’ Loyalty certificate dated 15th October 2002 was given by Balasaheb Thackeray, Shiv Sena chief, I don't need a khoka (money to change the loyalty).’’

In another tweet with photos of Balasaheb, Uddhav and Aaditya, Salvi said, ‘’My loyalty with Matoshree (Thackeray residence) forever.... Yesterday today and tomorrow loyalty only with Sena and party chief Uddhav Thackeray.’’

