Two held for robbing, stabbing auto driver in Goregaon

Mumbai: Dindoshi Police arrested two men for robbing and stabbing an autorickshaw driver near Film City in Goregaon (E). Due to the absence of clear CCTV camera footage, police had rounded up all the historysheeters from the area to help the driver identify the accused duo.

Police showed Jaiswal the photographs of at least 50 men, but to no avail. However, while looking through the phones of the historysheeters, police found the photograph of a man whom Jaiswal identified as the accused. Police then traced the accused, identified as Mohammad Ashraf Khan, who led them to his aide Nagardas Gupta. Jaiswal's stolen valuables were recovered

In the wee hours of December 8, an autorickshaw driver, Mukesh Jaiswal, 27, was ferrying two passengers to Aarey Colony in Goregaon (E). Midway, the ride was rerouted to Film City and Jaiswal asked the driver to stop near a forested area. The passenger duo tried to snatch Jaiswal's phone and wallet, but he resisted. One of the passengers then stabbed Jaiswal with a knife and snatched his valuables, after which they fled.

Police said Jaiswal was rushed to the nearest hospital by other autorickshaw drivers, who saw him bleeding. He later approached police, who had no leads, as the CCTV cameras were unable to capture the image of the thieves as the incident occurred in the dark.