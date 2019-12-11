Six held for inter-state human trafficking

Mumbai: Six people, including two women, were arrested for alleged involvement in an inter-state human trafficking racket, and a 38-year-old woman was rescued from their clutches, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Rajasthan residents Vivek alias Vicky Jaangid (22), Mukesh Kumar Jaangid (37), Parvin Kumar Jaangid (33), Krishna Kumar, Surat resident Kavita Jadhav alias Salma and Kusum alias Rekha from Jogeshwari here.

Kusum lured the victim, a resident of Kandivali in the western suburbs, on the pretext of getting her a catering job in Gujarat's Surat city, an official said.

However, once they reached Surat, the victim was sold for Rs 1,60,000 to Mukesh Jaangid from Rajasthan's Togra Kalan village, who forcibly married her in court.

"On December 1, the victim tried to escape but was caught by villagers. When she narrated her ordeal, Vicky Jaangid called up the woman's son and demanded Rs 2 lakh to free her," senior inspector Babasaheb Salunkhe from Kurar police station said.

The victim's family lodged an FIR at Kurar police station, following which the victim was rescued on December 8, and all the accused were arrested within three days.

The accused have been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and have been remanded to police custody till December 15, he said.

Further probe is underway to ascertain if the accused were involved in more such cases, Salunkhe added.