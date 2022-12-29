Tunisha Shrama death: Actor's mother visited sets a day before suicide to warn Sheezan Khan to stay away from her daughter | Instagram

The police have retrieved around 250 to 300 pages of chats from Sheezan's phone from June to December but have not found anything objectionable in the text chats apart from regular conversations about food and well-being.

Reliable sources have revealed that a day before Tunisha committed suicide, her mother, Vanita Sharma, visited the sets at Naigaon and warned Sheezan Khan to stay away from her daughter.

Vanita’s statement to police revealed that Tunisha’s break-up with Sheezan a few days back had upset her so much that she had a panic attack on December 16, for which she was admitted to Lotus Hospital in Kandivali.

Tunisha's family also interrogated

The police also said they will interrogate Tunisha's family regarding her anxiety issue and will also record her mother's statement once again.

Upon her return from the hospital, though Vanita tried to convince her otherwise, Tunisha insisted that she wanted to continue her relationship with Sheezan. This prompted Vanita to visit Sheezan on the sets of Alibaba and warn him to stay away from her daughter. Sheezan had reportedly told her that he did not love Tunisha and would cut ties with her.

Quoting Sheezan, the police added that he wanted to “focus on his career,” so he broke up with Tunisha.

Police want to get a detailed reading of their facial expression

The police is likely to take into its possession the DVR of the shoot that took place at the set of their show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul so that the case could be better understood by reading their facial expression. The police will analyse the raw footage taken from the show.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Vanita had also spoken to Sheejan’s mother to unite Sheezan and Tunisha. Tunisha herself went to Sheejan’s house and returned home crying, as he had told her he was in love with another girl.

A court in Palghar district extended the police custody of actor Sheezan by two days.