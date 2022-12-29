Will Sheezan's deleted chat reveal the cause for Tunisha's death?

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan | Instagram

Sheezan Khan, accused of abetting the suicide of television actress Tunisha Sharma was chatting with his girlfriend an hour before Tunisha killed herself. He however, deleted the chats which the police are trying to retrieve, reliable sources told FPJ.

The police said that they will send an electronic mail to WhatsApp to retrieve the deleted chat between Sheezan and his “secret girlfriend”, who has been identified and will record her statement shortly. The police also said that they planned to question Sheezan on the chats he allegedly had with his “secret girlfriend”.

The police have retrieved around 250-300 pages of chats from June to December from Sheezan’s phone but have not found anything objectionable in the text chats apart from regular conversations about food and well-being.

Reliable sources have revealed that a day before Tunisha committed suicide, her mother Vanita Sharma had visited the sets at Naigaon and had warned Sheezan Khan to stay away from her daughter.

Vanita’s statement to police revealed that Tunisha’s break-up with Sheezan a few days back had upset her so much that she had a panic attack on December 16 for which she was admitted to Lotus Hospital in Kandivali.

The police also said they will interrogate Tunisha's family regarding her anxiety issue and will also record her mother's statement once again.

Upon her return from the hospital, though Vanita tried to convince her otherwise, Tunisha insisted that she wanted to continue her relationship with Sheezan. This prompted Vanita to visit Sheezan on the sets of Alibaba and warn him to stay away from her daughter. Sheezan had reportedly told her that he did not love Tunisha and would cut ties with her.

Quoting Sheezan, the police added that he wanted to “focus on his career,” so he broke up with Tunisha.

The police is likely to take into its possession the DVR of the shoot that took place at the set of their show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul so that the case could be better understood by reading their facial expression. The police will analyse the raw footage taken from the show.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Vanita had also spoken to Sheejan’s mother to unite Sheezan and Tunisha. Tunisha herself went to Sheejan’s house and returned home crying as he had told her she was in love with another girl.

A court in Palghar district extended the police custody of actor Sheezan by two days.