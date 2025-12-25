 Tulinj Police Nab Habitual Burglar Within 48 Hours, Recover ₹2.86 Lakh Stolen Property After Nalasopara House-Breaking Case
The incident took place on December 17, 2025, between 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm at Nalanda Apartment, Mahesh Park, Nalasopara East, Palghar district. An unidentified thief broke open the lock and entered the flat, stealing gold ornaments, cash and important documents worth approximately ₹4.40 lakh from an iron cupboard.

Megha Parmar Updated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 07:01 PM IST
In a swift operation, the Crime Detection Unit of Tulinj Police Station arrested a habitual burglar within 48 hours of a house-breaking theft and recovered stolen property worth ₹2.86 lakh. |

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a swift operation, the Crime Detection Unit of Tulinj Police Station arrested a habitual burglar within 48 hours of a house-breaking theft and recovered stolen property worth ₹2.86 lakh. The accused was traced and apprehended from Surat, Gujarat.

Burglary reported from Nalasopara East apartment

Based on a complaint filed by the resident, Aparna Sandeep Shelar (35), a case was registered at Tulinj Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Technical inputs help identify accused

Considering the seriousness of the offence, senior police officers directed an intensive investigation. Through technical analysis and skillful inquiry, the police identified the accused as Santosh Sunil Japat (40), a labourer originally from Katkari Pada, Virar East, Palghar, and currently residing in Kamrej, Surat. During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing the burglary along with his wife, Geeta Santosh Japat (40).

Both accused were arrested on December 20, 2025, from Haridarshan Society, Kamrej, Surat. Police recovered stolen property worth ₹2.86 lakh from their possession.

Police officials have praised the team for their prompt action and effective investigation leading to the quick arrest of the accused.

