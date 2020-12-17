TRP Scam Case: Mumbai Police arrests former BARC COO Romil Ramgarhia

Widening the scope of investigation in the alleged Television Rating Points (TRP) rigging case, the city crime branch on Thursday arrested the former COO of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

As per the crime branch sources, former COO Romil Ramgarhia was arrested around 1 pm on Thursday. He is the 14th person to be arrested in the case so far.

For over two months the crime branch has been investigating the case and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to prove the case. So far they have arrested two officer bearers of Republic TV including it's CEO Vikas Khanchandani and distribution head Ghanshyam Singh, few owners of television channels and former relationship managers of Hansa Research Group, a market research company hired by BARC to maintain and fetch viewership data from bar-o-meters installed at homes.