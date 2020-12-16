TRP scam: Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani gets bail

Mumbai: Vikas Khanchandani, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ARG Outlier Media Pvt. Ltd. - the company that runs Republic TV and its Hindi counterpart Republic Bharat, has been granted bail by a magistrate court on Wednesday.
Advocate Niranjan Mundargi appeared for the executive. Khanchandani had been arrested by the Mumbai Police on Sunday, a day before his anticipatory bail plea was scheduled to be heard before a sessions court.
Along with the pre-arrest bail pleas of Khanchandani, the court was also to hear that of his colleague and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) S. Sundaram. The court which started hearing the latter's plea was informed that Khanchandani had been arrested while his plea was to come up for hearing. The court then sought submission from the prosecution that pending the hearing of Sundaram's plea, coercive action would not be taken on him. Accordingly, the prosecution made a submission that no coercive action will be taken till Tuesday when the plea will be heard. On Tuesday, advocate Mundargi made his arguments for Sundaram too. The prosecution which sought adjournment till 21 Dec, then made a submission that no coercive action will be taken till 21 December against Sundaram.
On Tuesday, the magistrate court had remanded Khanchandani in judicial custody after his two-day custodial interrogation with the police ended.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)