TRP Scam Case: 'Happy Ending' for Republic TV as Mumbai Police won't take coercive action

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that it won't take any coercive action against the office bearers of the ARG Outlier Media group that runs Republic TV channels till January first week, in connection with the TRP scam case. The HC meanwhile, allowed Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami to challenge the chargesheet filed against him in the suicide case of architect Anvay Singh.

A bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Makarand Karnik was dealing with a bunch of petitions filed by the media house, Arnab and other employees of the group seeking several reliefs primarily to transfer the probe in both the cases to the CBI.

Appearing for the state, senior counsel Kapil Sibal (in the TRP case) informed the bench that the city police would not take any coercive action against the office bearers of the media group till the next date of hearing.

"However, we must be given the liberty to seek the court's permission to take any coercive action, if a need arises," Sibal said.

At this, senior counsel Abad Ponda for Arnab urged the bench to pass an order asking the state not to take any action till next date.

"We hope this year would be an happy ending for all," Justice Shinde said (in a lighter vein).

The bench, meanwhile was informed by senior advocate Amit Desai for the state, that the Magistrate at Alibaug, has taken cognizance of the chargesheet filed by the Raigad police in the suicide case.

The bench accordingly, allowed Arnab to amend his main petition and include the challenge to the chargesheet.