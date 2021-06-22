TRP Fraud: Mumbai Police names Arnab Goswami, Republic COO, CFO as accused in additional chargesheet

Mumbai: The Mumbai police has named Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and two top Republic TV management persons as accused in the supplementary chargesheet filed in the TRP manipulation case, before the Esplanade Magistrate court in the city on Tuesday.

Other Republic TV bigwigs - its Chief Operating Officer (COO) Priya Mukherjee, its Chief Financial Officer S. Sivasundaram have also been named as accused. Two persons who worked under its distribution head and vice president Ghanshyam Singh - Shivendu Mulerkar and Ranjeet Walter are the two Republic TV staffers named. Along with Goswami, six others have been freshly named as accused in this chargesheet, taking the total number of accused in the case from 16 to 23 accused, said special public prosecutor in the case Shishir Hiray.