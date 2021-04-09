Anvay Naik suicide case: Arnab Goswami won't have to appear personally before Alibaug court

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday extended the interim protection it had granted to Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami in the abatement to suicide case till April 23. The HC also granted exemption to Goswami from appearing before the court in Alibaug.

A bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Makarand Karnik was hearing a plea filed by Goswami and two other accused in the suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik.

On Friday, the counsel for Goswami told the judges that the earlier interim protection granted to his client in March was to expire on April 16. He told the bench that since April 16 has been declared as a court holiday, it is likely that his relief would expire on the same day and he won't be able to seek an extension of the relief from the HC.

Having heard the contention, the judges extended the interim relief till April 23.

Notably, Goswami and two others are charged for abetting the suicide of Naik, a resident of Navi Mumbai. The interior designer had allegedly named Goswami in his suicide note stating that the editor of Republic TV has failed to pay over Rs 80 lakhs to him.