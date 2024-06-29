TRAGIC: 40-Yr-Old Man Goes Missing After Jumping Into Sea At Garware Junction In Mumbai; Search Operation Underway |

Mumbai: In a shocking incident that came to light from Garware Junction of Mumbai, a 40- year old man went missing after jumping into the sea. Soon after the eyewitnesses realised he was missing, they informed the police. After being informed of the incident, the Marine Drive Police immediately sprung into action and launched a search operation. However, the man has not been traced as yet. The incident was reported on Friday morning. It couldn't be immediately ascertained whether it was an attempt of suicide, or the person had willingly jumped into the sea for thrill or he slipped off accidently. Police are investigating the matter. Meanwhile, the identity of the man is also still unknown.

As per a report of Hindustan Times, a police office said that Some onlookers witnessed him jumping into the sea and immediately alerted nearby police stationed in a van. The police then informed the fire brigade and initiated a search operation. However, due to low visibility, the operation was suspended late in the evening."

Eartlier, lady rescued by marine drive police

This comes a day after in two separate incidents in Mumbai, police rescued a 59- year-old woman from Marine Drive and three others at the Gateway of India, on Thursday. In the latter incident, high tide and powerful waves crashing on the shores of the monument caused the three people to fall and sustain minor injuries. In the Marine Drive episode, a woman, identified as Swati Kanani, was enjoying the weather at the spot. (Watch Video). However, her handbag fell into the water, and as she tried to retrieve it, her leg slipped, and she fell into the sea.

Three others fell near the Taj Hotel, pushed down by the powerful waves crashing against the wall during high tide and received minor injuries.