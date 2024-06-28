Mumbai News: Police Rescued 59-Year-Old Woman From Marine Drive & 3 Others At Gateway Of India |

Mumbai: In two separate incidents in Mumbai, police rescued a 59- year-old woman from Marine Drive and three others at the Gateway of India, on Thursday. In the latter incident, high tide and powerful waves crashing on the shores of the monument caused the three people to fall and sustain minor injuries. In the Marine Drive episode, a woman, identified as Swati Kanani, was enjoying the weather at the spot.

However, her handbag fell into the water, and as she tried to retrieve it, her leg slipped, and she fell into the sea. Around 2.45pm, Marine Drive Police received information about a woman having fallen into the sea. In five minutes, two police officers from the CPR platoon arrived on the scene, spotted her, and risked their lives to save her.

She was immediately admitted to G T Hospital, where she was said to be in stable condition, and her sisters had been informed about the incident. At the Gateway of India, there were large crowds which had gathered to enjoy the beautiful weather.

Three fell near the Taj Hotel, pushed down by the powerful waves crashing against the wall during high tide and received minor injuries. At high tide, police officers deployed at the Gateway Of India had immediately alerted the crowd and asked them to stay away from the walls.