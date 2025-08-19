Traffic Jams, Waterlogging, Schools Shut: Heavy Rains Bring Thane To A Standstill |

Thane: Relentless rain lashed Thane and surrounding areas on Monday, leading to massive traffic jams, severe waterlogging, and disruption of daily routines. Commuters on the Gaimukh–Ghodbunder Road were stranded for over two hours during the downpour, while several parts of the city reported flooding.

IMD Issues Orange Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the city until August 19, warning of continued heavy rainfall. Local train services were also delayed by nearly an hour, adding to commuter woes.

Police Stations Submerged

The downpour led to water entering the Government Railway Police Station in Kalyan. In Dombivli, offices of the Manpada Police Station were reported submerged.

Waterlogging Across Thane

Several areas in Thane, including Versova Karpe Compound, Vitava Bridge, Court Naka, Viviana Mall, and Majiwada, witnessed severe waterlogging. Potholes filled with rainwater worsened the situation, with traffic police deploying pumps and suction equipment to clear the roads.

Ghodbunder Road Chaos

On Ghodbunder Road, major stretches between Kajupada and Gaimukh were submerged. Commuters reported that a journey that normally takes 30 minutes stretched to 90–120 minutes. Vehicles crawled through pothole-ridden stretches, causing gridlock.

Heavy Impact on Residents

In Amritnagar, dozens of shops and homes were submerged. Low-lying areas such as Darul Falah Complex, Sharifa Road Complex, Narayan Nagar, Pipe Compound, Rasid Compound, Thakurpada (Shilphata), Mahpe Road, and Diva East’s Sabe Village were under 2–3 feet of water, forcing residents including schoolchildren to wade through waist-deep water.

Schools Declared Shut

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Education Department announced a holiday for all schools from pre-primary to higher secondary, both aided and unaided on Tuesday as a precaution.

Bhiwandi Flooded

In Bhiwandi, waterlogging was reported on the Anjurphata–Kasheli Road near Holy Mary School and the low-lying Teen Batti vegetable market area, leaving commuters and traders stranded.

Traffic Police on High Alert

DCP Pankaj Shirsat of Thane Traffic Police confirmed that 110 personnel, including 50 traffic wardens, were deployed on the Mumbai–Nashik Highway and the Anjurphata–Mankoli–Kasheli Road, while over 50 officers were assigned to clear Ghodbunder Road. He acknowledged that commuters were stranded for over one to two hours due to potholes and heavy rainfall.

Rainfall Data

Thane recorded 103 mm rainfall on Monday, bringing the cumulative total to 2,029.60 mm as of 6:00 PM.