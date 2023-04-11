TISS prepares compensation policy for fisherfolk affected by Mumbai Coastal Road Project, awaits BMC approval

Screengrab of BMC video of Coastal Road

The compensation policy and implementation plan prepared by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has considered all the stakeholders, including handpickers of fish and even fisherfolk women who clean fish etc and whose livelihood has been affected by the Mumbai Coastal Road Project. The compensation amount has worked out and a proposal has been sent for the approval of the BMC administration. The TISS will identify the actual beneficiaries and get their bank accounts so the deserving people are truly benefitted, said Ashiwni Bhide, additional municipal commissioner. She said hand holding may be done for a longer period in deserving cases.

BMC had appointed TISS to assess impact of project

Bhide shared this information on the city's ambitious Coastal road project on her visit to the Free Press Journal office as a guest on Tuesday. The BMC had appointed TISS to assess the impact of the mega project on the fishing community at Worli Koliwada and Lotus Jetty. The fishermen on several occasions have stopped the authorities from carrying out construction work of the road demanding adequate compensation. When asked about the compensation policy Bhide said, "The TISS has submitted its report, the amount of compensation is being worked out and it is in process of getting final approval of the BMC."

"The TISS has identified all the stakeholders and their roles in fishing activity, what kind of loss they have incurred during the construction and later on. Not only the fishermen community, there are multiple layers like the hand pickers, families of fishermen and their women who don't operate the boats but the rest of work is done by them," she added.

73% of phase I of the coastal road completed: Bhide

Meanwhile, Bhide also stated that "73 % of phase I of the coastal road have been completed and the project was on original schedule for commissioning by November 2023. However, the local fisherfolk had requested to increase the width of a proposed navigation span to 200 meters. We have compromised to provide a span of 120 metres for their boats. But the change in design and methodology will take additional four to five months for that portion of work. So the project will be fully commissioned by May 2024." The first phase of the project starts from Princess Street flyover and goes upto the Worli-end of the Bandra-Worli Sealink and is expected to cost Rs 12,700 cr.

More about Mumbai coastal road project

The coastal roads first phase (a stretch of 10.58 km), is being constructed by the BMC from the Princess Street flyover at Marine Drive to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

* The road will have twin tunnels of 2.07 km, connecting Girgaum Chowpatty to Malabar Hill.

* Currently, 94 % work of tunnel excavation has been completed, only 100 meters remains.

* Cost of the project Rs 12,700-crores.

* The road comprises eight lanes, a bridge on stilt, an elevated road and twin tunnels. It interchanges at Amarsons garden, Haji Ali and Worli Seaface.

* The project aims to ease traffic between South Mumbai and Western suburbs by cutting down 70 per cent of travel time and 34 per cent of fuel consumption.

* Currently, the travel time between South Mumbai and Worli is around 30 - 45 minutes. It is expected to come down by 8 to 11.

* 70 Ha additional land for green and recreational space.

Read Also Mumbai: BMC all set to build storm water drain outfall for Mumbai Coastal Road Project