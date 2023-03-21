Mumbai: BMC all set to build storm water drain outfall for Mumbai Coastal Road Project | representative pic/FPJ

Mumbai: The BMC is all set to carry out construction works for a storm water drain (SWD) outfall for the Mumbai Coastal Road Project. The work will start from this week after the traffic diversion in South Mumbai, for which the Mumbai police have issued a traffic advisory on Monday.

Meanwhile, the boring work for the second tunnel will be delayed for another three weeks and is now expected to complete by April 20.

Work expected to finish by November

The work of the first phase of coastal road from Marine Drive to Worli - a stretch of 10.58 km, is expected to be completed by November 2023. Since the work of its ambitious project is now in the final stage the BMC has taken up construction work for a new SWD channel. "We will start the construction of the box drain this week as soon as the traffic is diverted. The SWD outfall will help to collect and discharge accumulated rainwater during the monsoon. The duration of the work is for five months, but we want to complete it before monsoon and the additional work will continue in and after monsoon. However, the boring work for the second tunnel which was expected to be complete by March, will now take two to three weeks more," said a civic official.

Traffic advisory

Meanwhile, to allow BMC to carry out the construction activity the traffic police have proposed alternative routes for motorists. The traffic police circular says, "the entire south bound traffic on NS Road (Marine Drive) will be routed through a service roadrunning parallel along the gymkhanas. Slow movement of traffic cannot be ruled out with traffic congestion at certain points. So if required or in case there is an urgency, the motorists travelling southwards to take Maharshi Karve Road, which would include traffic movement through Kemps Corner, Nana Chowk, Opera House, Saifee Hospital, Marine station, Churchgate station and further southwards."

The coastal road's first phase is being constructed by the BMC from the Princess Street flyover at Marine Drive to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The road will have two tube twin tunnels of 2.07 km, connecting Girgaum Chowpatty to Malabar Hill. The tunnels will run below Girgoan Chowpatty passing below Tambe Chowk, Khilachand Garden, Malabar Hill reservoir of BMC, Hanging Garden, and Hyderabad Estate at Nepean Sea Road, before coming out at Priyadarshini Park. The estimated cost of the first phase is Rs 12,500 crore. The entire project is divided into two phases, with phase 2 connecting Bandra Sea Link to Kandivali Junction which is yet to start.