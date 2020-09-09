Three arrested in Raigad for trying to enter Uddhav's farmhouse, news channel says they are Republic TV journalists

Based on security guard's statement, police have filed a complaint under sections 452, 448, 323, 504, 506 and 34 of the IPC.

This comes days after an unidentified man allegedly phoned Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's personal residence Matoshree in Bandra, saying he was calling from Dubai on behalf of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

"Calls were made to Matoshree landline. The caller said he was calling from Dubai and he was calling on behalf of Dawood Ibrahim. The caller had told the receptionist to connect him to the CM as Dawood wants to speak to him directly. Two calls were received and the receptionist disconnected both calls without forwarding it to anyone," a senior police official told news agency ANI. He further said that there were no specific threats given by the caller.