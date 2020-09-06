After call from 'Dawood's man' security increased at Uddhav's residence; Mayor Kishori Pednekar condemns incident

Security has been increased at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence after an unknown individual called claiming to be a representative of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Police officials said that the caller had rung up Thackeray's personal residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai's Bandra twice, at around 10.30 pm on Saturday.
"Someone called up on 'Matoshree' phone number two times on Saturday night and said Dawood Ibrahim wanted to talk CM Uddhav Thackeray. However, the telephone operator did not transfer the call to the CM," the official said.
Following this, security measures have been amped up in the area. A PTI news report quoted an official to say that no case had been registered in this connection. Investigations were underway.
Speaking about the same, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that she condemned the incident. "As a Shiv Sainik I am telling you that Matoshree is the symbol of contribution by Prabodhankar Thackeray, Bal Thackeray and Masaheb Minatai Thackeray. It is the place where Shiv Sena grew. Therefore it is our duty to protect Matoshree against anyone raises the eyes on Matoshree and we will certainly do it," she said.
Expressing faith in the state and city police as well as prime Minister Modi, Pednekar said that she was confident they would not "let anything happen to Matoshree".
"If someone is trying to distract Uddhav Thackeray with these gimmicks, he will not get distracted. He is a leader with patience and he does everything after giving it time and thought. Mere threat calls will not distract such a leader. We Shiv Sainks are capable of protecting our leader by creating a wall of protection around him," she added.
(With inputs from agencies)
