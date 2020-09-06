After call from 'Dawood's man' security increased at Uddhav's residence; Mayor Kishori Pednekar condemns incident

Security has been increased at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence after an unknown individual called claiming to be a representative of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Police officials said that the caller had rung up Thackeray's personal residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai's Bandra twice, at around 10.30 pm on Saturday.

"Someone called up on 'Matoshree' phone number two times on Saturday night and said Dawood Ibrahim wanted to talk CM Uddhav Thackeray. However, the telephone operator did not transfer the call to the CM," the official said.

Following this, security measures have been amped up in the area. A PTI news report quoted an official to say that no case had been registered in this connection. Investigations were underway.