'There is a coronavirus outbreak outside father': Video of kid telling his cop father to not go outside goes viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown on Tuesday. And while citizens continue to stay at home, police personnel are on roads making sure law and order is maintained. On Thursday, a video went viral on social media showing a little kid telling his father, who is a cop, not to step out of the house as there is coronavirus outbreak.
The heart-warming video was shared by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday. In the 30 second video, the child can be heard saying, "There is a coronavirus outbreak outside father, please don’t go outside."
Replying to his child, the cop says "my boss has called me for some work. I will be back home soon."
After the video went viral, many netizens hailed and thanked doctors, health personnel, policemen and other essential service providers for risking their lives during the coronavirus outbreak.
The total tally of coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra reached 124 on Thursday after two new cases of the infection were reported in Thane and Mumbai.
The government has ordered a state-wide lockdown for the next 21 days, after calling the measures to be in place till March 31, keeping in tandem with the directives by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday.
