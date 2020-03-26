'There is a coronavirus outbreak outside father': Video of kid telling his cop father to not go outside goes viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown on Tuesday. And while citizens continue to stay at home, police personnel are on roads making sure law and order is maintained. On Thursday, a video went viral on social media showing a little kid telling his father, who is a cop, not to step out of the house as there is coronavirus outbreak.

The heart-warming video was shared by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday. In the 30 second video, the child can be heard saying, "There is a coronavirus outbreak outside father, please don’t go outside."