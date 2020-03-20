Amid coronavirus outbreak, Mumbaikars complain to the police about offices defying social distancing norms

But while social distancing may be the need of the hour, not everyone appears to be listening. In recent times, there has been an uptick in people complaining to the Mumbai Police via Twitter. But while these complaints are usually about criminal activities, traffic violations and the like, netizens today are complaining about their bosses and their workplaces.

Some have even gone to great lengths to maintain their anonymity, creating fake accounts for the sole purpose of registering a complaint.

"NABARD office in BKC is working in full attendance. Its a centrally a/c building with all employees travelling in from various locations. Imaging a COVID19 positive person in such a closed surrounding," wrote one user.

"I have created this account so that you don't reveal my identity if you take action..." began another post.

And while at any other time this might be considered a rather roundabout way to play hooky from work, against the backdrop of the viral outbreak it is concerning.

Now, we're not sure if these companies are indeed violating the BMC's norms. Additionally, while both private and public sector companies have been encouraged to allow their staff to work from home, this is not a mandatory rule.

While some of the people tweeting their complaints were concerned about the fact that there were long queues outside offices or that centrally air-conditioned buildings with a full office team working within was dangerous, others lamented that they were not being given holidays.

Take a look at some of the complaints: