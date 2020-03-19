Coronavirus update: Situation in Maharashtra not critical, but certainly worrisome, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that the coronavirus situation in the state is not critical, but worrisome.

Addressing the nation, Thackeray said that the world was fighting a war against coronavirus. “We have to take particular measures,” he added.

Saying that he had already spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Thackeray said that the Centre had assured all possible assistance to fight coronavirus.