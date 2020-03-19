Coronavirus update: Situation in Maharashtra not critical, but certainly worrisome, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that the coronavirus situation in the state is not critical, but worrisome.
Addressing the nation, Thackeray said that the world was fighting a war against coronavirus. “We have to take particular measures,” he added.
Saying that he had already spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Thackeray said that the Centre had assured all possible assistance to fight coronavirus.
Thackeray also cautioned those returning from outside the country to not hide their travel history, but share it with authorities.
While addressing Mumbai’s lifelines i.e. the local train service, Thackeray said that congregation in railways, bus and metro will be reduced. “The government offices will function with 50 per cent staff and a decision will be taken for offices to function every alternate week,” he added.
Currently, Maharashtra has recorded the most number of coronavirus cases in India at 47. The state government had earlier directed revenue divisional commissioners and municipal commissioners to issue advisory on the stoppage of air conditioners, or its minimum use to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The centre has also directed airports to quarantine people coming from 25 countries.
