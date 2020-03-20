Despite WHO praise, US-based think-tank tells BBC that 300 million people in India will end up with coronavirus

India will have 300 million cases of coronavirus recorded, a BBC report has said. Quoting the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy (CDDEP) in Washington, D.C Director Dr Ramanan Laxminarayan, the article said that India could soon be dealing with a "tsunami" of coronavirus cases.

Currently, India has recorded 198 cases across the country. Government data says that of this, 172 have been hospitalised, and 2 cases are in intensive care. 20 people have recovered and 4 people have died. 119 people have brought the virus into India, while the rest of contracted it locally, the data suggests.

The BBC report’s claim suggests that if the case is indeed 300 million people, which is approximately 25 per cent of India’s population, then one in every four individuals will have contracted coronavirus. However, the World Health Organisation has praised India’s efforts in tackling the disease. Earlier this week, WHO hailed the efforts taken by Narendra Modi-led government in combatting the novel coronavirus pandemic which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, killing more than 7,177 people worldwide so far.

Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Henk Bekedam, the WHO Representative to India, said that the commitment of the Indian government has been very impressive. He also appreciated the Indian Council of Medical Research (IMCR) for managing to isolate the strains of Sars-Cov-2.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation to discuss the coronavirus pandemic that has caused panic across the world.

In his speech, PM Modi told people to adhere and cooperate with their respective state governments, and not venture out unless it is absolutely necessary.

However, the Prime Minister called for a novel exercise called the 'Janta Curfew on Sunday between 7 am and 9 pm. This basically means that the entire nation will be locked down on that day.

I am seeking one more support from every countrymen today. This is a public curfew. Janta curfew means for the public, curfew imposed by the public on its own. Every citizen must follow Janta curfew on this Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm," Modi said in his address to the nation."If possible, please call at least 10 people every day and tell them about the 'Janta curfew' as well as the measures to prevent coronavirus," he said.

"I request people over the age of 60 to not venture out for the next few weeks," PM Modi added.

The prime minister also requested people not to go out and have routine check-ups in hospitals. "In case there is an emergency surgery, I request you to postpone it by a month," PM Modi added.

Earlier, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said that he hoped that India did not face a similar situation to what Italy or Spain went through. "If you look at what happened in Italy and Spain, leave out China, you will find that it’s in the third week when the number crossed hundred then it jumped dramatically. Now, I’m sincerely hoping that it won’t happen in India. But we must be careful to ensure that it does not happen in India," he told the daily.