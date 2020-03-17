'Very impressed with Indian govt and PMO': WHO's Henk Bekedam hails Modi govt's fight against coronavirus

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday hailed the efforts taken by Narendra Modi-led government in combatting the novel coronavirus pandemic which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, killing more than 7,177 people worldwide so far.

Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Henk Bekedam, the WHO Representative to India, said that the commitment of the Indian government has been very impressive. He also appreciated the Indian Council of Medical Research (IMCR) for managing to isolate the strains of Sars-Cov-2.

"I think the commitment of the Indian government from the top level -- the Prime Minister's office himself -- has been enormous, very impressive. This is one of the reasons why India is doing very well. I am very impressed that everyone has been mobilised," Bekedam said.

"We have very good research capacity in India and especially at the ICMR and the Department of Health Research. They have been able to isolate the virus, (and) now India will continue to be part of the research community," he added.