'Very impressed with Indian govt and PMO': WHO's Henk Bekedam hails Modi govt's fight against coronavirus

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday hailed the efforts taken by Narendra Modi-led government in combatting the novel coronavirus pandemic which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, killing more than 7,177 people worldwide so far.
Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Henk Bekedam, the WHO Representative to India, said that the commitment of the Indian government has been very impressive. He also appreciated the Indian Council of Medical Research (IMCR) for managing to isolate the strains of Sars-Cov-2.
"I think the commitment of the Indian government from the top level -- the Prime Minister's office himself -- has been enormous, very impressive. This is one of the reasons why India is doing very well. I am very impressed that everyone has been mobilised," Bekedam said.
"We have very good research capacity in India and especially at the ICMR and the Department of Health Research. They have been able to isolate the virus, (and) now India will continue to be part of the research community," he added.
Earlier, India’s top virology laboratory, the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) in Pune, had been successful in isolating the new strain of coronavirus. This is the first step towards speeding up the process of the development of drugs and vaccines for COVID-19.
Minister of Railways and Commerce in PM Modi's Cabinet, Piyush Goyal, also quoted the tweet. He wrote: "Dr. Henk Bekedam, WHO representative in India "India had so far managed to keep cases low by responding fast and aggressively to the coronavirus" “I have been quite impressed with India,” “From the onset they’ve been taking it very seriously."
Meanwhile, In India, 125 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus in India and three deaths have been noted so far. However, reports of the third death in Mumbai are yet to be declared. "It is not possible to say now that the man who died at Kasturba Hospital today, died due to coronavirus. We are waiting for the report," said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope.
(With inputs from ANI)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)