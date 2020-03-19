PM Modi announces Janata Curfew on March 22 - what exactly are you supposed to do?

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation to discuss the coronavirus pandemic that has caused panic across the world.

In his speech, PM Modi told people to adhere and cooperate with their respective state governments, and not venture out unless it is absolutely necessary.

However, the Prime Minister called for a novel exercise called the 'Janta Curfew on Sunday between 7 am and 9 pm. This basically means that the entire nation will be locked down on that day.

I am seeking one more support from every countrymen today. This is a public curfew. Janta curfew means for the public, curfew imposed by the public on its own. Every citizen must follow Janta curfew on this Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm," Modi said in his address to the nation."If possible, please call at least 10 people every day and tell them about the 'Janta curfew' as well as the measures to prevent coronavirus," he said.

"I request people over the age of 60 to not venture out for the next few weeks," PM Modi added.

The prime minister also requested people not to go out and have routine check-ups in hospitals. "In case there is an emergency surgery, I request you to postpone it by a month," PM Modi added.

PM Modi concluded his speech by asking people to stand at their doorways and balconies on March 22, which is also the day of the Junta Curfew and applaud the doctors and nurses and hospital staff, not to mention the staff at the airports who have tirelessly worked during this time.