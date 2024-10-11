The Legacy Of Farmer Welfare

Nana Patole interacting with Maharashtra farmers | Sagar Jadhav

India's second Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, articulated the slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan," highlighting the significant roles of farmers and soldiers in the nation's framework. During times of war and subsequent droughts, farmers worked with unwavering dedication, preventing the country from descending into famine.

However, the current government has not achieved much success in rescuing farmers from the cycle of starvation, indebtedness, drought, and excessive rainfall. Today's farmers are being squeezed by these challenges. They do not receive fair prices for their harvested crops. Yet, there is a leader in Maharashtra who has fought for farmers to get justice. He has worked hard on his own farm, risen through immense effort, and strives to ensure that his fellow farmers do not have to endure the same hardships. That leader is Nana Patole, the President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

Nana Patole, born into a farming family, has a deep-rooted connection to agriculture from a young age, thanks to his father, Phalgunrao Patole, who served as an agricultural officer. He has personally worked on the farm for many years, giving him firsthand experience of the hard work required to grow food, the losses crops suffer due to environmental factors, and the impact of drought.

Farmers are often sidelined in politics, and it takes time for them to receive justice. Many issues regarding farmers, such as the lack of appropriate laws being enforced, have been personally experienced by Nana Patole. This motivates him to stand as a shield for farmers and confront every problem that arises. Patole does not come from a political legacy; his father had a disdain for politics, believing it was rife with corruption. Consequently, Patole stayed away from politics for a long time.

However, when his harvested sugarcane was denied approval at the factory, he had no choice but to burn it. Witnessing the destruction of his own hard-earned crop brought him to tears. At that moment, he resolved to fight against the injustices faced by farmers. He emphasizes, “There is no point in merely discussing from afar; we must actively work in this field. That is why I entered politics with the support of farmers and the underprivileged.” He continues to fight tirelessly for justice for farmers, embodying the spirit of commitment to their cause.

After being elected, Nana Patole prioritized resolving farmers' water issues. He constructed multiple check dams on the Chulband River and initiated irrigation facilities. He also completed the long-stalled Durgabai Dohe project. As a farmer himself, Patole has earned immense trust from the farming community due to his efforts for their welfare.

Farmers and tribal communities in Gondia district faced difficulties due to government forest land laws. While there was pressure to grant leases to forest land encroachers, the central government ordered the removal of encroachments on forest lands in ten states by September 10, 2022. This posed a threat of starvation for many landless agricultural labourers and tribal communities. In response, they turned to Nana Patole for help, who readily prepared to fight against this injustice.

On September 5, 2022, under his leadership, a protest march against the "removal of encroachments" was organized, which saw participation from over 10,000 tribal men and women workers. Participants faced arrests due to objections raised against government policies, including Nana Patole and 146 farmers. They were initially ordered to be held in Bhandara jail but were later moved to Nagpur Central Jail due to inadequate facilities.

In prison, Patole and his colleagues adopted a firm stance, insisting on a hunger strike until the government made a decision. This action exerted pressure on the government, leading relevant ministers to suspend the campaign for removing encroachments on forest lands. Consequently, the livelihoods of tribal and landless agricultural labourers were safeguarded.

Nana Patole consistently stands by farmers, providing the necessary support in various aspects, from organizing farmer meetings to ensuring fair prices for agricultural produce. This dedication has led people to believe that "the development of farmers is Nana Patole's mission." Through his actions, he has instilled confidence among farmers that they will receive the justice and respect they deserve, making the farmer, or "Bhaliraja," a true "king" in every sense.