Not Just An Idea, But A Movement: Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole with LoP Rahul Gandhi | File Photo

India gained independence in 1947, freeing itself from British colonial rule. The Congress Party taught the people to fight for freedom and instilled in them the lessons of independence. The party shaped the path for the country’s development and presented the dream of a developed nation to the people. Congress also worked to preserve the country's culture and establish the principles of humanity. "Congress is not just an idea; it is a movement." From pre-independence times to the present, the Congress Party has been anchored in this ideology, which is clearly reflected in Nana Patole's beliefs since childhood.

Nana Patole did not have a political legacy of his own, but whenever social work was mentioned, he was always ready to help—this has been true since his childhood. Thus, whenever someone faced difficulties, his hand would instinctively reach out to help. His father opposed both 'Khaki and Khadi.' However, due to his rebellious nature, Nana entered politics despite facing opposition at home, and his efforts in social work continue to this day. Being a farmer himself, Nana has closely experienced the suffering of farmers and cannot tolerate injustice against them or anyone else; therefore, he is always ready to face every problem boldly. People in the village say, "Nana means struggle." He has worked throughout his life to ensure justice for the common people and has never cared about positions of power.

The government collects more taxes from the people but does not benefit them; instead, it benefits a handful of wealthy capitalists. India is recognized as an agrarian country where farmers should be prosperous, yet injustice is being done to these very farmers—they are being exploited. Numerous promises are made to farmers, but they are not implemented. Nana wanted to change this scenario. To ensure that farmers receive justice by asserting their rights through constitutional democracy, he promptly resigned from the ruling party and rejoined the Congress Party. This reflects Nana Patole's rebellious and aggressive stance.

In 2022, when landless agricultural labourers from tribal communities were facing starvation, Nana Patole led an anti-government 'Eviction Drive' march, resulting in his imprisonment. Despite all this, it was impossible for Nana Patole to remain quiet. He immediately began a hunger strike in jail, and as a result, justice was achieved for agricultural labourers. "Congress is not just an idea; it is a movement." This statement from his mentor Vilasrao Deshmukh has had a profound impact on him.

His close connection with people and his determination to resist injustice can be seen in various movements: the long march from Lakhandur to Bhandara against injustice towards OBCs, the bullock cart rally from Bhandara to Nagpur for farmers’ rights, and foot marches organized in support of farmer protests.

Since post-independence, Congress has worked to connect all sections of society with threads of equality. Holding onto this thread of equality, Nana Patole wholeheartedly engages in social work. "Because of the love given by the people, I have been able to reach the pinnacle of success," he says. "I have closely witnessed the suffering of various castes—Buddhist brothers, fishermen brothers, tribals, and OBCs—and it pains me deeply. I pray that God grants me a solution for this issue; I am willing to lose my position in this struggle," Nana often expresses.