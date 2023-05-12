The Free Press Journal and Mumbai Press Club unite to combat Cybercrime and empower citizens | FPJ

Mumbai: In a move towards safeguarding our digital world, the Free Press Journal, in association with Mumbai Press Club, has embarked on a mission to create awareness and empower citizens in the face of escalating cybercrimes. This initiative called FPJ Cyber Secure is supported by Mumbai Police and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The rise of technology has brought about incredible advancements, transforming the way we live, work, and connect. However, this digital revolution has also given rise to a dark side – cybercrime.

The Free Press Journal, a trusted source of news and information, recognizes the urgent need to equip individuals with the knowledge and tools to protect themselves in this ever-evolving digital landscape. Together with the Mumbai Press Club, we are launching a ground-breaking initiative that aims to illuminate the shadows cast by cybercriminals and fortify the defences of our society.

From January till March this year, cybercrime shot up by 26.57% in Mumbai city as compared to the cases registered in the corresponding period last year. To highlight the issue Free Press Journal has invited Dr Balsing Rajput, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime, Mumbai Police to speak and create awareness about the importance of being safe online.

Dr Balsing Rajput, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime, Mumbai Police |

The senior police officer has strategic and technical expertise in the field of cyber security. He has first-hand experience of building 51 cyber labs and 43 cyber police stations for cybercrime investigation in Maharashtra State.

“If journalists are empowered, they will in turn empower and inform the society about how cybercriminals take gullible citizens for a ride,” said DCP Rajput.

Shilpi Mishra, President – Head Process, Controls, Risk Containment and Functional Training, Kotak Mahindra Bank will also be present on the occasion.

According to the cyber police, the golden hour prevents victims of cyber fraud from losing their money. “If you lose your money and realize it, the ‘golden hour’ is activated. If this time onwards one has a safe window of 2 to 4 hours where they can contact a police station, which has a cyber cell, who will register the case and start looking into it,” said a senior police official in the cybercrime unit to FPJ.

However, there are several forms of cybercrime, individuals or groups don’t simply use it for banking fraud but also for stalking, harassment, bullying, email spoofing, lottery defamation, hacking etc. The victims can call the helpline number 112 or 1930 without delay to help the police to act.