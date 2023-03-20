 Mumbai Cyber Safe: Taloja security guard’s Google Pay hacked, ₹2 lakh lost
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 07:16 PM IST
Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: A 32-year-old security guard lost ₹2.09 lakh to cyber fraudsters without sharing details of his bank account. His Google Pay was allegedly hacked and money was transferred in multiple transactions.

The complainant, who works at an industrial unit in Taloja, received a call from an unknown number. He took the call as ‘true caller’ showed the name of the bank where he has his salary account. However, he disconnected as he could not understand the language in which the caller was speaking.

After five calls, he received a message that ₹50,000 was transferred from his bank account. He immediately tried to transfer the remaining amount to a family member’s account but failed as his Google Pay wasn’t working. Within minutes, three more transactions of ₹50,000 were made and then one of ₹9,999.

He told the police that he hadn’t shared any details of his bank account with the caller. A case has been registered against an unidentified person under the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.

