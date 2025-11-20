Thane’s Unique ‘Helmet Tree’ Outside Collector’s Office Promotes Road Safety For Children

A ‘Helmet Tree’ with multi-coloured children’s helmets outside the Thane Collector’s Office spreads awareness on road safety | File Photo

Thane, Nov 20: You might have seen various species of trees like banyan, peepal, and gulmohar on the Thane city roads, either one-sided or two-sided. The city also has green gardens in various places. However, whats more unique that’s capturing Thanekers attention is the ‘ Helmet tree’ outside the Thane Collector's office. Multi-colored helmets are seen on this tree. Many people are expressing surprise after seeing this tree.

Initiative by 'Helmet Man of India' Group

Road safety is an important subject. The role of 'helmet' in this is also very important. With this in mind, the 'Helmet Man of India' group is working across India with the aim of creating awareness among citizens about 'road safety and helmet' from childhood. On their behalf, such a unique 'helmet tree' has been set up outside the Collector's office.

Increase in number of accidents

The number of accidents is increasing daily in Mumbai and its suburbs. The rate of two-wheeler accidents is also higher in these. The two-wheeler rider wears a helmet before getting on the vehicle. Often, the person sitting on the back of the vehicle does not wear a helmet. The people sitting on the back include young children.

Many times in accidents, incidents of death of young children sitting on the back occur. To reduce these incidents, and so that young children also wear helmets, this unique initiative is being implemented by the Thane Collector's Office and the Helmet Man of India group.

Also Watch:

Multi-colored helmet to be distributed to young children

In this, helmets have been attached to a tree outside the Collector's office. These helmets are multi-colored and for young children. These helmets will be distributed to the young children. Through this, a message is being given to wear a helmet before seating young children on the vehicle.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/