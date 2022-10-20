Thanekars to get underground parking by Nov | Representative pic

Thane: If everything goes according to the plan then the long-awaited Gavdevi underground parking lot in Thane will be opened for the citizens by the end of November.

Thane Municipal Corporation Commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Thursday inspected the Gavdevi underground parking lot which has been built under the smart city project. The civic chief expressed satisfaction over the completion of the construction and painting jobs.

“I have instructed the officials that the emergency system, lift for passengers and vehicles, and ventilation facility should be ensured at the parking lot. At the same time, it should be made usable for the citizens by the end of this month. Fire exits, fire extinguishing systems, automatic water starting systems should be continuously tested and make sure that the water tank is full,” Bangar said.

The area of Gavdevi Maidan measures 5,690 sqft while the parking lot sprawls 4,310 sqft. It has parking facilities for 130 four-wheelers and 120 two-wheelers. The cost of this project, which was started in January 2019, is around Rs 30 crore. This parking lot will help to reduce the load of vehicle parking in the Gokhale Road area.

