Thanekars to get underground parking lot as a gift on Maharashtra Day

Thane: If everything goes as per the plan then the Thanekars will be able to use the Gaondevi underground parking lot from May 1, 2022. The officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said the underground parking facility is eighty percent ready and it will be a gift for the Thanekars on Maharashtra Day.

The Gaondevi Maidan underground parking lot has been initiated to solve the problem of traffic congestion near the Thane station area. The work is in the final stage and the administrative level officers are gearing up to complete the work earlier so that it can be dedicated to the public from 1st May. The tender process for hiring the contractors to take care of the parking lot is in process.

The Thane Municipal Corporation Chief Dr Vipin Sharma said, "As adequate parking facilities were not available at Thane railway station area which caused citizens to park their vehicles on the side of the road. The vehicles parked were creating chaos and just causing traffic congestion. The Thane civic body has been making efforts for the last few years to keep the roads in the area open for traffic and provide parking facilities to the citizens. The underground parking facility has been made under the Smart City scheme. The car park covers an area of 4,330 square meters and will accommodate 130 four-wheelers and 120 two-wheelers. We aimed at completing the work by December 2021. However, it could not be completed on the deadline date due to a slowdown in the project during the coronavirus pandemic. But from the last few months the TMC officials have bucked up their shoes and the work is now in its final stages and we have aimed to make it open for the public on 1st May, which is on Maharashtra Day."

At present, waterproofing of the roof of the car park is in progress and this work is about 75 percent complete. After the completion of the rest of the work, the work of restoring the parking lot will be undertaken.

An official from the TMC on the condition of anonymity informed, "The appointed contractor will have to pay for the maintenance and repair of the parking lot. The corporation will decide how much to charge for the vehicles. Parking rates have been fixed earlier during the general body meeting and they will be charged accordingly. Also, the contractor who will give more share of the income to the corporation will be given the work contract. The parking lot will generate additional revenue for the TMC."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 09:04 PM IST