Thane: Special Diwali Bazaar at Majiwada for locals

Thane: Special Diwali Bazaar at Majiwada in Thane for ease of the people | Photo Credit: PTI

Thane: With Diwali approaching, residents from across the city flock to the station road to shop for the festivities. This year, the market has come closer to the homes for residents of the Majiwada area.

The main objective behind organising the Bazaar is to empower the women to do business while also helping the local residents to get Diwali items near their homes at affordable prices. The Bazaar begun on October 17 and will be functional until Saturday, October 23.

The Bazaar has been organised by social activist and a local Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Sachin Shingare along with his team of Shivbhakt Pratisthan and Mahila Vikas Parivar.

It is located at Majiwada Gaon near Bharat Tower on Majiwada Lodha Paradise Road. It has around 25-30 stalls of lanterns, diyas, rangoli, sweets, cloths, faral, sarees and lights to name a few.

Inaugrated by Thane MLA Sanjay Kelkar, along with MLC Niranjan Davkhare, the marketplace has received a good response from citizens.

Niranjan Davkhare, BJP City President, Thane said, "This Bazaar is a boost to our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modiji's 'Vocal For Local' initiatives. People can buy good quality goods here without compromising on quality. People have to go to Station Road for buying good quality items at affordable rates which is why Sachin started these stalls at Majiwada for the local residents of Majiwada, Balkum, Kolshet, Dhokali, Manpada and Pokhran-2."

"I would like to thank Sanjay Kelkar and Niranjan Davkhare for their support for these stalls. We are happy to see that people are coming to these stalls. The women are given stalls free of cost by us, to do business. We have also requested people to come in large numbers and visit the stalls and help the local people," said Sachin.

Mohan Gupta, a local resident of Majiwada said, "We need these type of bazaars more in Majiwada as well as all over Thane, this will eliminate the need of travelling to far areas for buying affordable things."