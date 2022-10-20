Thane: Three days to Diwali, many firecracker stall owners yet to receive permits from TMC

A vendor selling firecrackers wait for customers at a market ahead of the of Diwali | (Representative Image)

TheThane Municipal Corporation(TMC)has been giving ward-wise permissions for setting up firecrackers stalls, but to date, only 58 applicants have got permission out of the 747 applications received.

With Diwali just a few days away, firecrackers stall owners are raising questions about the civic body's permissions procedures. “The TMC is delaying giving licences to stall holders. The process of licensing the firecracker stalls is being done offline after two years. We have to obtain a NOC from the fire brigade and local police station too, and it takes two to three days for these permits. We have to do lots of leg work so the TMC should really hasten their procedure,” said a stall owner.

“Last year too, the TMC was giving permission two days prior to Diwali. The process is slow in all ward committees, except Wagle Estate,” he alleged, adding that the TMC has been delaying the issuance of licenses every year.

TMC deputy commissioner Gajanan Godepure said, “According to the ward committees, the work of giving permission to the stall holders is in progress. We have instructed them to take an immediate decision on the applications received and grant permissions. Accordingly, all the stall holders will be given permission in a couple of days.”