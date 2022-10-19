Diwali 2022: Delhi government bans firecrackers, announces fine of Rs 200 and six-month jail for violating rule

Diwali firecrackers |

New Delhi: The state government has announced a ban on the bursting of firecrackers in the state during Diwali. The one found violating the directions will be jailed for up to six months and charged with a fine of Rs 200, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Apart from that, he also announced restrictions on the production, storage, and sale of firecrackers and has announced a fine of up to Rs 5,000 and jail time of up to three years under Section 9B of the Explosives Act.

Re-imposing its decision on banning firecrackers in September, the city government has completely restricted making, selling, and using all types of firecrackers till January 1. This also includes festivals such as Diwali. This city has been practising the ban for the last two years.

Rai also announced a public awareness campaign, "Diye Jalao Patakhe Nahi (Light lamps not firecrackers)", starting on October 21. Over 51,000 diyas at Central Park in Connaught Place will be lit by the Delhi government on Friday. "Under the Indian Penal Code, those who purchase and explode firecrackers in Delhi will be charged with Rs 200 and sentenced to six months in jail," the minister said.

The government has set up 408 teams to enforce the prohibition. It includes Delhi Police's 210 teams under assistant commissioners of police, 165 teams of the Revenue Department, and 33 teams of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee. The minister said till now, till October 16, 188 cases of violations have been noticed and 2,917 kg of firecrackers have been seized.