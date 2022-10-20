Diwali 2022: Try this dry fruit-rich 'Cashew Pattice' recipe for a healthy indulgence

Busy lives of people in the city of Mumbai probably just pause for food. Be it the quick and popular snack, vada pav, or their handy dry fruit dabba that Mumbaikars carry along, yummy cravings hold a special place in every foodie's life. This Diwali, prepare some delicacy yourself! We suggest you to try preparing some crunchy crisp 'Cashew Pattice', also known as Khajoor Pattice.
Take a look into the recipe right below
Ingredients:
Covering
Boiled Aloo 500gmg
Ara lot 20 grm
Green chilli 20 gram
Salt of test mix well keep it aside
For Stuffing Masala
Khajoor chops 100 grms
Kaju chops 20 grms
Kismis chops 10 grams
Pomegranate fresh seed 10gram
Elaichi powder ½ tea spoon
Ghee 10 grms
Mawa 20 gram
Recipe:
Heat oil in Kadai and add all mixer cook slow flame and cool
Fill the Aloo mixer with this mixture, Set aside
Heat sufficient oil in a kadai.
Dip the stuffed Pattice in the deep-fry in hot oil till golden brown.
Drain on absorbent paper.
Serve Green mint chutney
