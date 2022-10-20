Diwali 2022: Try this dry fruit-rich 'Cashew Pattice' recipe for a healthy indulgence

e-Paper Get App
If you are a Mumbaikar who carries dry fruits in your dabba, you may try spicing up the cashews this festive season. Check out the recipe below

Busy lives of people in the city of Mumbai probably just pause for food. Be it the quick and popular snack, vada pav, or their handy dry fruit dabba that Mumbaikars carry along, yummy cravings hold a special place in every foodie's life. This Diwali, prepare some delicacy yourself! We suggest you to try preparing some crunchy crisp 'Cashew Pattice', also known as Khajoor Pattice.

Take a look into the recipe right below

Ingredients:

Covering

Boiled Aloo 500gmg

Ara lot 20 grm

Green chilli 20 gram

Salt of test mix well keep it aside

For Stuffing Masala

Khajoor chops 100 grms

Kaju chops 20 grms

Kismis chops 10 grams

Pomegranate fresh seed 10gram

Elaichi powder ½ tea spoon

Ghee 10 grms

Mawa 20 gram

Recipe:

  • Heat oil in Kadai and add all mixer cook slow flame and cool

  • Fill the Aloo mixer with this mixture, Set aside

  • Heat sufficient oil in a kadai.

  • Dip the stuffed Pattice in the deep-fry in hot oil till golden brown.

  • Drain on absorbent paper.

  • Serve Green mint chutney

