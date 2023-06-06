Thane: Zilla Parishad Cracks Down On 27 Unauthorised Schools, Parents Urged To Seek Alternatives; Check List

Thane: In a significant move, the Thane Zilla Parishad has announced punitive action against 27 unauthorised schools operating within the Thane district. Officials from the education department confirmed on Tuesday that parents have been instructed to relocate their children to other schools for the upcoming academic year 2023-24.

"We have discovered several schools operating illegally in different areas of the district, such as Thane city, Bhiwandi, Ambernath, and Navi Mumbai," stated Lalita Dahitule, Education Officer of the Secondary Section at Thane Zilla Parishad. "The concerned school managements will be directed to close their establishments, or else they will face appropriate action. Currently, we are in the process of determining the number of students enrolled in these schools."

Dahitule further elaborated, stating, "We will be implementing punitive measures against 27 unauthorized secondary schools in the district. Out of these, 10 schools are currently operating without authorization, while 17 schools have submitted an undertaking to cease their operations. We have advised parents not to admit their children to these unauthorized schools for the upcoming academic year 2023-2024. The objective of publishing the list of unauthorized schools is to raise awareness among parents and discourage them from enrolling their children in such institutions. Parents should make an informed decision regarding their child's school admission by gathering more information."

Below is the list of unauthorised running schools in Thane district:

1) AL Munihaj Secondary High School, Belapur, Navi Mumbai

2) Star English High School, Thane

3) Divine Grace High School, Bhiwandi

4) BSS English School, Manpada Thane

5) Shrimati Kaveritai Patil English Medium School, Kalwa, Thane

6) R N English School Bhiwandi

7) Faran English Medium School, Bhiwandi

8) Omkar International School, Kalyan

9) Narayana E-Techno School, Thane

10) Devika English Medium School, Bhiwandi



Unauthorised Schools which have submitted an undertaking for closure

1) St.Paul's English Secondary High School, Navi Mumbai

2) Sri Sai Jyoti Secondary School, Navi Mumbai

3) Pragati Vidyamandir, Ambernath

4) Unique English Medium School, Kalyan

5) Holy Maria Convent High School, Thane

6) Symbiosis Convent High School Thane

7) Atman Academy, Thane

8) Arun Jyot Vidyalaya, Thane

9) National English School, Bhiwandi

10) Noor High School & Jr. College, Kausa, Mumbra

11)Bhagirathi Vaze Education and Welfare Trust, Dombivali

12) Vidya Jyoti School, Thane

13) Dimension English School, Mumbra

14) Adarsh Vidyalaya, Kalyan

15) Parsik Special School, Mira Bhayander

16) Rcom English School, Thane

17) Nalanda Hindi Vidyalaya, Thane