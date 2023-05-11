Thane: TMC to spend ₹10 crore to upgrade municipal schools in the city

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) | File Image

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in its 2023-24 budget announced ₹10 crore for the upgradation of municipal schools in Thane city. The Thane civic body accordingly planning to start two CBSE schools and 10 English medium schools in phase wise manner.

TMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Thursday reviewed the school upgradation plan along with the education department.

Bangar said, "Initially in the first phase two CBSE schools on the line of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) CBSE schools will be started in Thane city. One of the schools will be started through voluntary organisation and the other through the municipal corporation. Whatever the conditions have been made for these schools are being fulfilled by the civic body."

The civic chief further added, " The TMC also plans to start at least 10 more English medium schools in the first phase. The discussion was also held to get the teachers for these schools. We are aiming to complete the preparations this year for both CBSE and English medium schools and start the admission process for the next academic year 2024-25."

