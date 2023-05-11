Thane sets record with ₹100 Cr property tax collection in just 40 days | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has collected property tax of Rs 100 crore as of May 10, 2023. According to TMC officials, this amount was collected in just 40 days, setting a record for property tax collection in the financial year 2023-24.

TMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar commended the unprecedented response from Thanekars in paying their property taxes.

Bangar stated, "Following the record property tax collection of Rs 722 crore in the previous financial year, the TMC initiated tax payments for the current financial year from April 1. Citizens responded spontaneously to the messages sent to their mobile phones."

The Chief of Thane civic body has set a target of collecting approximately Rs 1,000 crore in property taxes this year, and efforts are underway to raise awareness among citizens.

Ten-fold Increase Compared to Last Year

Last year, until May 10, the TMC collected property tax amounting to Rs 11.46 crore, whereas this year the collection has reached 100.85 crores, marking a ten-fold increase compared to last year. The number of property owners paying taxes also saw a similar trend. By this time last year, 6,415 property owners had paid their taxes, while this year the number reached 74,908.

The Majiwada-Manpada administrative ward of TMC leads in tax collection with Rs 36.19 crore.

The collection amounts for other wards are as follows:

Vartak Nagar: Rs 25.52 crore

Naupada-Kopri: Rs 10.85 crore

Utthalsar: Rs 8.96 crore

Lokmanya-Savarkar Nagar: Rs 4.5 crore

Kalwa: Rs 3.25 crore

Diva: Rs 3.56 crore

Wagle Estate: Rs 2.72 crore

Mumbra: Rs 2.54 crore

Head Office: Rs 2.99 crore

Bangar mentioned that the majority of tax payments were made digitally. The TMC collected Rs 51.69 crore through online channels, while the remaining amount was collected through cheques, cash, demand drafts, and card payments.

"In the past, payments were sent to property holders by the end of May. However, in this financial year, the link to pay online was made available via SMS on the very first day, April 1, 2023. Consequently, taxpayers began paying their property taxes from that day. Since there is no need to wait in queues for property tax payment, citizens have also shown great support for this scheme," informed Bangar.