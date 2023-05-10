Thane: TMC says only 20% of water meter installation work left in the city

latest digital mechanical water meters | FPJ

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) are installing water meters on taps in the city with the aim of curbing excessive water consumption and collecting payments according to water consumption.

So far 80 per cent of the installation of water meters has been completed while the remaining 20 per cent will be completed in six months said a official from TMC water department.

Charges as per water meter records

Now the tap holders in Thane City will be charged as per the water meter records in this financial year.

Water charges are being levied on bulk tariff in chawl and slum areas of TMC. Due to this, water is used excessively in chawl and slum areas. Roads and vehicles in front of the house are washed with water. Whereas, in city buildings, water charges are levied according to the area of the houses. Since the water meters were not installed, the civic body could not estimate the exact amount of water consumption. In the background of all this, the Thane civic body had decided to install water meters on tap connections in 2019. The work on installation of water meters was stopped during corona lockdown and it was started after corona lockdown relaxation.

1,13,328 water meters installed so far

Sandeep Malvi, additional commissioner of TMC said, "A total of 1,13,328 water meters has to be installed in TMC jurisdiction. Out of which 95,500 water meters have been installed so far. These water meters have been installed at the housing complexes in the city. Some of these residents were sent water meter payments which were initially found to be faulty. After receiving complaints in this regard, the civic body had rectified it. 20 percent of the work of installing water meters is left. In the areas of Lokmanya Nagar, Kopri, Anand Nagar, Balkum, Waghbeel, Ovala, Kalwa, Mumbra and Diva, the work of installing water meters is still pending. The work of installing 17,828 water meters is left and the TMC has set a target to complete these works within six months.

Statistics of water meters installed ward wise

Lokmanya-Savarkar Nagar : 8,691

Majiwada- Manpada :18,361

Naupada-Kopri :10,076

Utthalsar : 6,932

Vartaknagar : 7,114

Kalwa : 25,301

Wagle Estate : 11,338

Diva : 4,485

Mumbra : 3,253

Total – 95,551

