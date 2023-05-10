Thane District Collector instructs officials to vacate dangerous buildings after structural surveys |

Thane: The Thane District Collector Ashok Shingare on Monday, May 8 directed the district officials to ensure that all buildings declared as most dangerous are vacated on a priority basis. Also, arrangements should be made for the accommodation of displaced residents.

Shingare addressing a meeting of the district officials said, "The step is being taken to avoid any untoward incident and loss of life."

The collector asked the concerned agencies to conduct a survey of all the dangerous buildings in Thane district and get them vacated and also demolish them. He also directed the officials to carry out a survey of illegal and unsafe buildings in the district.

The structural audit of all the buildings which has been declared dangerous should be conducted instructed collector to the officials.

CM Shinde earlier instructed the district collector to carry out surveys of dangerous structures

The Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde last month after the collapse of a building in Thane while speaking with the media said that he has instructed Thane district collector Ashok Shingare and other authorities to immediately carry out a survey of the structures declared most dangerous in the district and shift people living in them to safer places before the start of monsoon.

