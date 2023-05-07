Thane: TMC commissioner suspends teacher for punishing students over unpaid fees

TMC- Thane | Representative Image

A woman teacher from a private school in Thane was suspended by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar for allegedly punishing students who had not paid their school fees. The Class 6 teacher at New Horizon Scholars school reportedly asked the students on April 19 to write "Tomorrow I will not forget to get my fees" 30 times in their notebooks. A clip of the note went viral on social media, prompting a protest by parents.

The TMC chief took swift action and ordered the education officer Balasaheb Rakshe to investigate the matter. Following the inquiry, the school management suspended the teacher until further investigation.

The education department has instructed the school to take appropriate action against the teacher. The TMC has warned all schools in its jurisdiction to prevent such incidents from happening again. The civic release also reminded schools that under the Right to Education Act, creating situations that emotionally or physically harass school students is prohibited.

Bangar emphasized that it is unacceptable to put pressure on students in this way and such incidents can have a serious impact on children's minds. The education department is closely following up on the inquiry into the matter.

