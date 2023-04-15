Thane: TMC chief Abhijit Bangar pays tribute to martyrs on National Fire Service Day | FPJ

Thane: On the occasion of National Fire Service Day, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) fire brigade department has organized a fire service week from 14th to 21st April.

The week started on Friday. TMC chief Abhijit Bangar paid tribute to martyred soldiers at Martyr Pillar at Balkum fire station in Thane.

During the occasion, the TMC additional commissioner of Sandeep Malvi, Sanjay Herwade, deputy commissioner G. G. Godepure, Prashant Rode, fire brigade department chief Girish Jhalke and others were present. At the same time, the donation box of the Maharashtra Fire Service Association was inaugurated by dignitaries.

71 firemen martyred at Mumbai port

On April 14, 1944, 71 firemen were martyred in the fire at Mumbai port. National Fire Service Day is celebrated in memory of the martyred.

The demonstrations regarding fire safety will be done at various establishments and societies. Similarly, an exhibition has also been organized at Viviana Mall.