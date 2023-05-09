Thane: Four-month deadline for renovation of Rajiv Gandhi Medical College's hostel in Kalwa

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Monday gave four months deadline to civic officials for the renovation of the Rajiv Gandhi Medical College hostel in Kalwa.

At present, 78 resident doctors are residing in the main building, which needs major repairs and 28 resident doctors are staying in hostel 8. After renovation, the hostel should accommodate 100 doctors.

Necessary changes should be made for adequate sunlight, ventilation, a common room, and a gym centre. Facilities would be provided for study and recreation in the open space near the building. Earlier in March, chief minister Eknath Shinde ordered the improvement of the hostels.