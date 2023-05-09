Mumbai: E-buses to come to the rescue of auto-dependent Badlapur | representative pic

The residents of Badlapur currently rely on autorickshaws as their only mode of transport within the city. However, this is about to change as the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has announced plans to introduce a bus service in the city. The corporation has decided to provide 10 electric buses and the service is expected to begin within two months.

The chief officer of Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Council, Yogesh Godase said, “Citizens are inconvenienced due to the lack of public transportation in the city. We have been working towards resolving this issue for the past year. As it’s not possible for the city council to start intra-city bus service on its own, we reached out to the KDMC upon learning of their plans to purchase electric buses.” Godase requested that 10 of these buses be allocated to Badlapur to start an intra-city bus service.

Godase’s efforts were successful and the corporation agreed to provide 10 e-buses for the intra-city service. A route plan has been developed and submitted to the corporation and the process of bus procurement has already begun. The process is expected to be completed in a month, facilitating the two-month deadline.

“Considering the convenience of common citizens, efforts will be made to keep the ticket price to a maximum of Rs10 on each route,” said Godase.