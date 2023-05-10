Navi Mumbai: PMC Offers 5% rebate on current property tax as civic body achieves record collection of ₹165 Cr | Representative Image /Pixabay

Navi Mumbai: While the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) collected a record of Rs 165 crores of property tax during 2022-23, it has now offered a 5 percent discount on the current property tax bill. The property owners under civic jurisdiction can avail of the rebate till May 31, 2023.

Although a section of residents have been opposing the retrospective tax collection by the PMC, the civic body witnessed around 50 per cent jump in the tax collection in 2022-23 from the previous financial year.

Various discount offered by civic body

Since last year, the civic body held hearings in all four wards to resolve all the complaints of the citizens regarding the property tax. In addition, the property department also rectified mistakes in the property tax bill of the citizens. “We also offered four slabs for a discount on the penalty for the delayed payment of property tea. Initially, a 100 per cent discount was given, later it was 75 per cent, 50 per cent, and 25 per cent respectively to the citizens of the CIDCO area,” said an official from PMC’s Property tax department. However, after January 1, 2023, the civic body adopted a stricter policy and levied a 100 per cent penalty fee for the delayed payment.

The civic body also encouraged online payment of property and offered a 2 per cent additional discount if payment was made online. In addition, a 2 per cent concession in property tax to solar energy society owners, and a 2 per cent concession to property owners in rainwater harvesting societies were given. “We also offered a 2 per cent concession to property owners for segregating dry and wet.

The civic body also developed the 'PMC TAX APP' mobile app and QR code to make property tax payments convenient for citizens.

In order to avoid the financial loss of the corporation, the civic body also made direct collection of taxes from commercial properties in CIDCO transferred areas, and MIDC.

Meanwhile, The Bombay High Court rejected a writ petition filed by Kharghar Co-op. Housing Societies Federation Ltd challenging the retrospective taxcollection by the corporation. The court dismissed the petition on the ground that it cannot stand in law or on facts (not entertainable and not maintainable). Now, three more petitions are pending at the High Court regarding the tax collection.

PMC tax collection since its inception

Year Tax Collection (Cr)

2016-17 Rs 41.57 crore

2017-18 Rs 15.97 crore

2018-19 Rs 24.43 crore

2019-20 Rs 10.50 crore

2020-21 Rs 14.87 crore

2021-22 Rs 95.29 crore

2022-23 Rs 165.15 crore