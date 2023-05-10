Navi Mumbai News: PMC holds draw for reservations for town vending committee | Sourced Photo

The Panvel Municipal Corporation conducted a drae for reservation for street vendor election which will be held soon. The election is a part of the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojna's 'Assistance to Street Vendor' component of the National Urban Livelihood Campaign.

The draw was held on May 9 at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium in Panvel in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gawde, Assistant Labor Commissioner and Election Decision Officer Shital Kulkarni, Municipal Election Officer DD Nikam, Department Head Haresh Jadhav, Technical Expert Vinaya Mhatre, Navnath Thorat, and others.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: PMC takes action against unauthorised hawkers across Panvel

According to the announcement, the five-yearly election of the eight city street vendor members for 2023 to 2028 will soon be conducted by secret ballot.

Out of these eight seats, three seats will be for the general category, and one seat will be reserved for women. There will be one seat each for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Minorities, and Handicapped.