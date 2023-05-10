 Navi Mumbai: PMC takes action against unauthorised hawkers across Panvel
Navi Mumbai: PMC takes action against unauthorised hawkers across Panvel

The civic body was receiving complaints from citizens regarding the encroached footpaths and they were facing difficulties while walking along the street and footpaths.

Amit Srivastava
Updated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 02:57 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) took action against the unauthorised hawkers who have blocked the footpaths and roads by setting up their stalls across Panvel. The civic body cleared the footpaths by removing them.

Residents have expressed their satisfaction and demanded that the civic body should continue the drive to prevent them from occupying the space again.

The civic body was receiving complaints from citizens regarding the encroached footpaths and they were facing difficulties while walking along the street and footpaths. Despite providing plots for hawkers, most of the hawkers were doing business by blocking the footpaths.

Civic chief took cognisance of citizens complaints

The civic chief, Ganesh Deshmukh, paid attention to the complaint and took action against the unauthorized hawkers and cleared the footpaths occupied by them.

During this time, the handcarts used by the hawkers for business as well as bamboo and other materials were confiscated. Also, in some places, these hawkers had made firecrackers unauthorized and kept their materials in them. The municipal encroachment team has broken these boxes and confiscated the materials inside. 

