Mumbai-Goa Highway Jan Akrosh Committee organises bike rally in Kharghar for timely completion of road work |

Navi Mumbai: A bike rally was conducted in Kharghar on Sunday to demand the timely completion of the Mumbai-Goa highway. The bike rally was conducted from the Kharghar toll gate to the Kharpada toll gate by the Mumbai-Goa Highway Jan Akrosh Committee. They demanded the completion of highway work by December 2023.

The Mumbai-Goa Highway Jan Akrosh Committee made a few demands by conducting a bike rally including financial assistance to the relatives who died in accidents on the Mumbai-Goa highway, 24-hour trauma care centres, embankments should be planted on both sides of the highway, as promised by the government.

Meeting was held at Kharpada Toll Naka

After arriving at Kharpada Toll Naka, the rally turned into a meeting, where a large number of social activists who have been fighting for the Mumbai Goa National Highway for the past thirteen years, Santosh Thakur, and Advocate Ajay Upadhyay Jan Akrosh Committee Executive Chairman Adv. Subhash Surve, Secretary Rupesh Darge, Amit Yadav, Dr. Amit Chavan, Dr. Yuvraj, Chief Coordinator, Adv. Many motorcyclists including Sandeep Vikhare, Gopi Jadhav were present.