Health camp in Navi Mumbai: Over 40 journalists undergo medical check-up on Red Cross Day

Over 40 journalists from Navi Mumbai underwent medical check-ups at a free health camp held at civic headquarter in Belapur on the occasion of World Red Cross Day on May 8.

The camp was organised by the Journalists Welfare Association, Navi Mumbai in association with Dr. Sushant Andhale, Director of Frisson Hospital, Ghansoli.

Additional Commissioner Kakade inaugurated the camp and pointed out that “Regular monitoring of one's health can prevent serious problems, by diagnosing them at an early stage.”

Medical experts such as Prakash Baviskar, Municipal Medical Officer Dr. Pramod Patil, Dr. Ratnamala Chavan, Physician Dr. Sushant Andhale, Cardiologist Tamiruddin Danawade, Gynecology Specialist Dr. Archana Kshirsagar, among others were present at the facility.

In this camp, Dr. Sushant Andhale and Dr. Vikram Andhale examined about forty-five journalists both male and female. Blood pressure and diabetes were checked.

Gynaecologist Dr. Archana Kshirsagar examined female journalists.

Meanwhile, developer Baviskar announced Rs. 51,000 support every year for the medical care facilities of journalists.