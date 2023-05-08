 Red Cross Day: Free health check-up for journalists to be held at NMMC headquarters today
The camp will be held at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) headquarters in Belapur from 10 am to 1 pm.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
On the occasion of World Red Cross Day, May 8, the Journalists Welfare Association of Navi Mumbai has organised a free health check-up camp for journalists. The camp will be held at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) headquarters in Belapur from 10 am to 1 pm.

The camp will be inaugurated by Additional Commissioner Sanjay Kakade and senior journalist Rahul Gadpale. Association President Ashok Sheshvare informed that the health check-up will be conducted by doctors from the Frisson Multispeciality Hospital, Ghansoli.

"Dr. Sushant Andhale, the director of Frisson Hospital, will also assist the camp.  In addition, cardiologists and gynaecologists from Kokilaben Hospital and Frisson Hospital will conduct the health check-up," informed Association Secretary Nagmani Pandey. 

